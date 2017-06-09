SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian federal police on Friday conducted raids at JBS SA and FB Participações, a company of the same group, as part of a probe into the alleged use of privileged information in financial market dealings between April and May.

The federal police said in an emailed statement that they served three search warrants at offices of JBS and FB. The police also detained four unnamed people for questioning. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)