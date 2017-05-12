SAO PAULO May 12 A Brazilian court on Friday confirmed two founders of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, were targeted in a criminal investigation related to loans received by the company from development bank BNDES, according to a court document.

The court also confirmed an order to bring brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, the chairman and chief executive of JBS, in for questioning. Former BNDES President Luciano Coutinho is also a target in the probe, according to the document. The Batistas are also blocked from making any structural changes at JBS until police conclude the probe. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)