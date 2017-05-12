SAO PAULO May 12 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that all investments it received from development bank BNDES followed laws and regulations governing capital markets, according to a statement.

Federal police said on Friday they were investigating potential fraud in loans made by BNDES unit BNDES Participações SA in an unnamed meatpacking company since 2007. A police source identified the firm as JBS. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)