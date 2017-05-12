UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that all investments it received from development bank BNDES followed laws and regulations governing capital markets, according to a statement.
Federal police said on Friday they were investigating potential fraud in loans made by BNDES unit BNDES Participações SA in an unnamed meatpacking company since 2007. A police source identified the firm as JBS. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources