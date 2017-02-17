BRASILIA Feb 17 Prosecutors from 10 Latin
American countries will form a task force to share evidence in
the investigation of bribes paid by Brazilian conglomerate
Odebrecht on construction projects across the region, a
Brazilian prosecutor said on Friday.
Vladimir Aras, head of international cooperation at the
Prosecutor General's office said the aim is to speed up the
direct exchange of information by avoiding bureaucratic hurdles.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering group,
settled in December with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities,
agreeing with affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA
to a record fine of $3.5 billion. The company
admitted to paying bribes to officials in 12 countries, mostly
in Latin America, to help secure lucrative contracts.
Aras said prosecutors would be free to question witnesses
and defendants in other countries and evidence would be valid
across borders.
"Evidence will be exchange rapidly because there will be no
intermediaries," Aras told Reuters.
The agreement was signed on Thursday by top prosecutors from
Brasil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the
Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama and one European country,
Portugal.
Odebrecht said it paid $439 million outside Brazil, with the
largest bribe admissions abroad in Venezuela, the Dominican
Republic and Panama.
Brazilian prosecutors singled out Panama last year for not
helping with their investigation, but Aras said that had
changed. "Cooperation has been very satisfactory since last year
and we have not had any problems," he said.
Aras declined to comment on requests for information.
Argentina's government has asked Brazil to list the
Argentines who have been named in the Odebrecht bribery probe
and the wider graft and political kickback investigation called
"Car Wash" that centers on state-run oil company Petrobras.
A federal judge in Argentina is seeking information from
Brazil and Switzerland to determine whether President Mauricio
Macri's spy chief, Gustavo Arribas, took a $600,000 bribe from
Odebrecht in 2013 when he was a private citizen.
Aras said Venezuela has started cooperating in the
investigation of $98 million in bribes that Odebrecht admitted
to paying to government officials and intermediaries to obtain
public contracts.
Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of
Odebrecht on Tuesday and have been seeking the arrest on an
unnamed person since last month.
Peruvian authorities said on Friday they are seeking $60
million from former government and company officials accused of
involvement in bribes paid by Odebrecht.
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is among eight
people accused of being part of the company's kickback schemes
in Peru. Toledo has denied taking bribes but is the target of an
international arrest warrant. His whereabouts are unknown.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Mary Milliken)