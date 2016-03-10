SAO PAULO, March 10 A judge in Brazil is unlikely to grant an arrest warrant for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the head of the ruling Workers' Party, Rui Falcao, told journalists on Thursday.

Falcao said arresting Lula on money laundering charges, as prosecutors requested, according to local media, represents an attempt to condemn the former president without proof. Asked if Lula could join the current government as a minister, as some members of Rousseff's cabinet have suggested, Falcao said the decision was up to Lula. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Andrew Hay)