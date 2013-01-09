* Prosecutor to examine allegations against former president
* Convicted criminal testified Lula benefited from scheme
* Lula denies any wrongdoing, unclear if charges will follow
BRASILIA, Jan 9 Brazil's top prosecutor will
look into allegations that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva was involved in a vote-buying scheme in Congress that led
to the conviction of several of his closest aides for
corruption.
Chief federal prosecutor Roberto Gurgel's office said in a
statement on Wednesday that he would analyze the accusations of
a businessman at the center of the corruption case, Marcos
Valerio, who alleged Lula not only knew about the illegal scheme
but received money from it.
If he considers the allegations to have substance, Gurgel
could start investigating them or pass the case over to the
judiciary. The results would determine if charges would be
brought.
Lula led Brazil from 2003-2010 and is the political mentor
to current President Dilma Rousseff. Although Rousseff has so
far avoided any negative political fallout from the years-old
scandal, that could change if Lula is found to have been
directly involved.
A Brazilian newspaper reported earlier that Gurgel had
declined to investigate the allegations himself and had decided
to pass the case to be heard in a lower federal court where Lula
can be probed since he no longer has immunity from prosecution.
A government source familiar with the case told Reuters that
the prosecutor, who was appointed by Lula, was inclined to pass
the matter onto a court.
Lula's foundation accused the O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper
of misinforming its readers and said authorities had still not
decided whether to investigate Valerio's allegations.
Valerio was sentenced to 40 years in prison for channeling
public money to politicians during the early years of Lula's
presidency, and his credibility as a witness is in some doubt.
The vote-buying scandal that erupted in 2005 almost brought
down Lula's government and led to the biggest political
corruption trial in Brazilian history.
Three top leaders of Lula's Workers' Party, including his
former chief of staff Jose Dirceu, were sentenced in November to
more than 10 years in prison for running a political bribery
scheme in which congressmen received monthly payments to vote
for legislation proposed by Lula's minority
government.
The case, heard by Brazil's Supreme Court, gripped Brazil
for months, bringing an unprecedented level of accountability to
a country long used to widespread corruption.
Lula was not charged in the scandal. He has repeatedly
denied any knowledge of the vote-buying scheme and has even
suggested it never existed. Though Lula remains Brazil's most
popular politician, the convictions have tarnished the memory of
his time in office and marred his legacy.
Among the more serious accusations he made, Valerio said
Lula authorized loans from state banks to the Workers' Party
that provided the funds to bribe politicians.