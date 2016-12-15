SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian federal prosecutors
have charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with
more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at
state-run oil company Petrobras.
It is now up to a federal judge to decide if the fresh
charges will result in yet another trial for Lula. Prosecutors
charged Lula on Thursday with corruption and money laundering
linked to eight contracts signed between Petrobras and Latin
America's biggest construction firm, Odebrecht, in
which authorities allege 75 million reais ($22.18 million) in
bribes were paid. Lula is already on trial for separate
corruption charges and faces yet another graft trial in the
coming months.
($1 = 3.3817 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)