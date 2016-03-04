By Paul Kilby and Sujata Rao
Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fueled a massive
market rally but once the euphoria fades, investors will still
face concerns about political chaos and an economy mired in a
deep recession.
Lula's detention for questioning in a bribery and money
laundering probe and the move's dire implications for his
protege and successor, President Dilma Rousseff, sent Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index soaring more than 5 percent, bringing
its two-day gain to roughly 10 percent.
Rousseff is widely blamed by investors for spending policies
that brought a ballooning budget deficit and surging inflation,
problems compounded by a political crisis that has gripped the
country in the 16 months since she won a hard-fought re-election
as the Workers' Party candidate.
The market rally also saw a nearly 4 percent gain in the
real currency against the dollar to a six-month high of 3.65,
although it later roughly halved those early gains.
Lula's emergence as a target of the probe that began as an
examination of kickbacks and inflated contracts at state oil
company Petrobras is clearly bad news for Rousseff. Yet it is
far from clear it will bring in a more investor friendly
government any time soon.
"I don't think this is positive for the market at all in the
sense that Lula will likely take the union and leftist movements
to the streets in a defensive move," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO
of broker Torino Capital. "This means things will get nastier in
Brazil before they get better. I would be selling into this
rally."
Brazil suffered a 3.8 percent drop in gross domestic product
last year which set the stage for Brazil's deepest recession on
record. Latin America's largest economy will not
return to its pre-crisis size until 2019, a Reuters poll of
economists showed this week.
NOTORIOUSLY VOLATILE
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist for emerging
markets at NN Investment Partners in The Hague, said he expected
Rousseff "will eventually be impeached but the problem is that
until we get there, they have a major fiscal crisis to resolve"
- an onerous deficit and rising debt levels.
"A new government may do it but we could be a year away from
that," Bakkum said. "That's why I am not buying."
Brazil's markets are notoriously volatile. A sign that the
current market rejoicing could just as soon turn again to
despair. Even after a 24 percent rally over the past month, the
Bovespa is still down 3 percent over the past year.
Petrobras', the state-owned oil company once run
by Rousseff, sits at the epicenter of the bribery and money
laundering probe which has already implicated some of Brazil's
highest profile politicians and business leaders.
The market rally was kicked off on Thursday by a report that
ruling party Senator Delcidio Amaral, a major legislative ally
of Rousseff before he was arrested in November, had tied the
president and Lula to the scandal.
"A month ago the possibility of an impeachment was very
low...and all of sudden the game changes," said Pablo Cisilino,
a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor, a fixed-income investment
management firm. "Anything that leads to a political resolution
in Brazil is positive."
Major beneficiaries have included miner Vale,
which has also been helped by a bounce back in iron ore prices
and the Petrobras scandal, and steelmakers CSN and
Usiminas. Vale's preferred shares are up 48 percent
in the past week.
All four companies have big chunks of dollar-denominated
debt, a burden eased by a stronger real.
(Writing by Christian Plumb; Additional reporting by Saqib
Iqbal Ahmed and Tariro Mzezewa in New York, Silvio Cascione in
Brasilia and Clare Milhench in London; editing by Grant McCool)