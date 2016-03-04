SAO PAULO, March 4 Groups of rival protestors clashed on Friday outside the home of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following his detention for questioning in an anti-graft probe, underscoring the deep political passions surrounding the former leader.

Television images showed Lula's supporters clad in red shirts exchanging chants, insults and even blows with his detractors in the street outside his home in Sao Paulo state. Police officers beat back some protesters with batons. (Writing by Daniel Flynn)