RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 Brazil's Labor Minister Miguel Rossetto said on Friday the detention of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for questioning in an anti-corruption probe was not "justice" and described it instead as "violence."

"The act is a clear attack on what Lula represents, as a political and social leader," the minister said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)