SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaking after his release from
police questioning on Friday, called the investigation against
him a media spectacle and said he "had nothing to fear."
Lula was detained for three hours of questioning on Friday
morning in a federal investigation of a vast corruption scheme,
fanning a political crisis that threatens to topple his
successor, President Dilma Rousseff.
Speaking to his supporters at the Workers' Party
headquarters, Lula said that if the judge wanted to question him
he only had to ask. Lula has voluntarily testified in the
investigation previously.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Frances Kerry)