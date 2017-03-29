UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil needs independent controls of meat industry inspections, a European Union health official said on Wednesday, wrapping up a visit to the country where an inspector bribery scandal led several countries to suspend Brazilian meat imports.
EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis told reporters the bloc could take additional measures next Tuesday and will send an auditing team to Brazil to visit several meat packing plants and report back to Brussels after Easter. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources