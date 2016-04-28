(Adds details, political context)
BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's comptroller general
said it had barred builder Mendes Junior Engenharia
from public tenders for at least two years on Thursday, making
it the first engineering company to be penalized for involvement
in the Petrobras corruption scheme.
While a dozen other engineering companies have come forward
to negotiate leniency deals with the comptroller general's
office, Mendes did not do so by the deadline last year.
The company will be banned from contracting work with
federal, state and municipal governments.
Mendes is one of about 30 companies implicated in the
bribery and kickback investigation that began two years ago and
has ensnared dozens of politicians, including the speaker of the
lower house of Congress Eduardo Cunha, and added to pressure to
impeach President Dilma Rousseff.
The graft scheme involved engineering firms that siphoned
off money from over-priced contracts with state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known. The money was used to bribe Petrobras executives and
provide kickbacks to politicians in Rousseff's governing
coalition.
The blacklisting of these companies by Petrobras has led to
bankruptcies of builders and their suppliers, and the laying off
of thousands of workers, contributing to the Brazil's worst
recession in a century.
Negotiating leniency settlements with the comptroller
general's office, known as the CGU, would allow companies to bid
for future government contracts in return for admission of
guilt, reparation of financial damages and payment of fines.
