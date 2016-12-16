RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 Brazil's federal police
launched searches across the nation on Friday as part of an
investigation into alleged corruption involving the payment of
mining royalties to several municipalities, a person with
knowledge of the matter said.
The scheme aimed to defraud mining firms by raising the
value of royalties owed to municipal governments and among those
hurt was Vale SA, the world's top producer of iron
ore, the person said.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
editing by Jason Neely)