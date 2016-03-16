SAO PAULO, March 16 A Brazilian judge made
public on Wednesday phone conversations between President Dilma
Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and said
the conversation showed they considered trying to influence
anti-graft prosecutors.
"I observe that, in some dialogues they talk about,
apparently, trying to influence or obtain assistance from
prosecutors or the courts in favor of the former president,"
Judge Sergio Moro wrote in a filing published on the court's
website.
Moro, who oversees a sprawling corruption investigation of
non-politicians, said in a written court document that there was
no information that any attempt to influence authorities was
actually carried out.
Lula has immunity from Moro starting on Wednesday after he
was appointed by Rousseff as her chief of staff, though not from
the Supreme Court. State prosecutors had charged him with money
laundering and fraud, and asked for his arrest.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)