SAO PAULO Aug 25 Convicted Brazilian money
launderer Alberto Youssef testified to lawmakers at a
congressional hearing on corruption on Tuesday that former
opposition presidential candidate Aecio Neves took bribes from a
corruption scheme involving Furnas, a subsidiary of state-run
power utility Eletrobras.
In March, Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot closed an
investigation into Neves and Furnas, removing the senator's name
from a list of dozens of politicians under investigation for
taking bribes.
At the time, Neves, a senator for Brazil's main opposition
party who narrowly lost the 2014 election to President Dilma
Rousseff, blamed the government for trying to ensnare him in a
scandal.
