BRASILIA Feb 2 An Odebrecht SA executive told
prosecutors in a plea bargain deal that Senator Aecio Neves, the
head of the main allied party in President Michel Temer's
coalition, participated in discussions for a kickback scheme
while he was governor of Minas Gerais, newspaper Folha de S.
Paulo said on Thursday.
Neves said the accusation was "false and absurd," according
to his press office in an email to Reuters.
Details of a massive plea bargain deal by 77 executives of
engineering company Odebrecht are still being kept secret by the
Supreme Court. The testimonies, part of the country's biggest
ever graft investigation, are expected to name dozens of
prominent politicians.
Folha said the former president of Odebrecht's
infrastructure arm, Benedicto Júnior, told prosecutors that he
discussed with Neves details of a kickback scheme involving
other large builders in Minas Gerais.
Neves, seen as a potential contender in next year's
presidential elections with his PSDB party, was Minas Gerais'
governor between 2003 and 2010. Folha did not say when the
alleged meeting took place.
Neves said all plea bargain deals should be made public so
all people cited could defend themselves. "It is impossible to
respond to rumors, interpretations or information intentionally
leaked by unidentified sources."
Reuters was not independently able to verify the contents of
the testimony.
