BRASILIA Feb 2 An Odebrecht SA executive told prosecutors in a plea bargain deal that Senator Aecio Neves, the head of the main allied party in President Michel Temer's coalition, participated in discussions for a kickback scheme while he was governor of Minas Gerais, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said on Thursday.

Neves said the accusation was "false and absurd," according to his press office in an email to Reuters.

Details of a massive plea bargain deal by 77 executives of engineering company Odebrecht are still being kept secret by the Supreme Court. The testimonies, part of the country's biggest ever graft investigation, are expected to name dozens of prominent politicians.

Folha said the former president of Odebrecht's infrastructure arm, Benedicto Júnior, told prosecutors that he discussed with Neves details of a kickback scheme involving other large builders in Minas Gerais.

Neves, seen as a potential contender in next year's presidential elections with his PSDB party, was Minas Gerais' governor between 2003 and 2010. Folha did not say when the alleged meeting took place.

Neves said all plea bargain deals should be made public so all people cited could defend themselves. "It is impossible to respond to rumors, interpretations or information intentionally leaked by unidentified sources."

Reuters was not independently able to verify the contents of the testimony. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)