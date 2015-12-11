SAO PAULO Dec 10 Marcelo Odebrecht, the former
chief executive of Grupo Odebrecht, has formalized his departure
from Latin America's largest engineering group after six months
in prison on corruption charges, the Brazilian company said on
Thursday.
He also stepped down as chairman of petrochemical producer
Braskem SA, Odebrecht Oleo e Gas, Odebrecht
Realizações Imobiliarias and Odebrecht Ambiental. Newton de
Souza will stay on as chief executive of Odebrecht SA and
chairman of the other companies.
The third-generation scion of one of Brazil's most powerful
business dynasties, Marcelo Odebrecht was ensnared in a sweeping
corruption investigation stemming from state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Grupo Odebrecht reiterated its position that he will be
cleared of all wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)