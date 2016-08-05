BRASILIA Aug 5 The former chief executive of
Brazil's largest construction firm Odebrecht SA has been in
hours of negotiations with prosecutors over a plea deal that
would detail illegal campaign donations to dozens of senior
politicians, the daily O Globo reported Friday.
The testimony of Marcelo Odebrecht, in jail since last year
for his involvement in a colossal corruption scheme at state-run
oil company Petrobras, would fall like a bomb on the
political establishment in the capital Brasilia.
The meeting was the first between Odebrecht and prosecutors
of the sweeping corruption investigation known as "Operation
Carwash," the paper said.
That tallied with comments by lead prosecutor Carlos Lima,
who told Reuters in June that Odebrecht had not yet spoken to
investigators, despite previous media reports that talks were
already underway.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office declined to comment.
Odebrecht's testimony threatens to tarnish the
administration of interim President Michel Temer, who took
office in mid-May when his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was sent
for trial in the Senate on charges of breaking budget rules.
The two-year probe has uncovered a scheme in which
engineering companies paid bribes to Petrobras executives and
politicians to win profitable contracts.
Odebrecht has promised to present evidence of illegal
payments to members of Temer's government, 35 senators, 13
governors and dozens of mayors, the newspaper reported.
The investigation, which led to the arrest of some of the
country's richest businessmen and top politicians, has hobbled
investment and fueled Brazil's political crisis, contributing to
Rousseff's unpopularity.
Folha reported that 51 other Odebrecht executives could join
the plea deal to detail the scheme that ran for years at the
cost of billions of dollars to Petrobras.
A spokesman for Odebrecht could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Temer, who was Rousseff's vice president, has denied any
links to the bribery scheme, but several senior lawmakers of his
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) are under
investigation for allegedly taking bribes.
Two of them resigned from Temer's cabinet during the first
weeks of his government. A third minister also quit after a
recording of him criticizing the investigation was leaked to the
media.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bernadette
Baum)