SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's federal auditing
court TCU ordered on Wednesday the seizure of about 2.1 billion
reais ($655 million) worth of assets from engineering firms
Odebrecht SA and OAS SA and some of their executives, to recoup
losses from contracts related to the country's biggest ever
corruption scandal.
Brasilia-based TCU said in a ruling that the decision aims
to recover some of the money that state-controlled oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro overpaid for services rendered by Odebrecht
and OAS in two works at the Abreu e Lima refinery. The scheme
drove up the cost of those works by 25 percent, TCU said.
The former chief executive and scion of Odebrecht SA,
Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, and his former counterpart at OAS, José
Adelmário "Leo" Pinheiro, had some of their assets seized, as
well as those for four more executives at both firms. The
decision also affected José Sérgio Gabrielli, the former CEO of
Petrobras, the state oil company.
According to the ruling, councilors at the TCU argued that
Bahia Odebrecht and Pinheiro practiced and directed "illicit
acts to defraud through auctioning processes at Petrobras in
order to maximize illegally the profit of their companies." The
lawyers representing both businessmen, who are also major
shareholders in their respective companies, could not be reached
for comment.
The decision highlights the way Brazil's engineering groups
and their owners are coping with legal and economic punishment
in the aftermath of "Operation Car Wash," which laid bare a
system of illegal favors between politicians and business
elites.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering group, and
OAS are among the 31 builders that allegedly colluded to rig
contracts at Petrobras, the target of the corruption probe. The
probe also accelerated the downfall of President Dilma Rousseff,
who is expected to face an impeachment trial in the Senate next
week for allegedly doctoring budget accounts.
More than 100 people, including Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht and
Pinheiro, have been sentenced on corruption charges linked to
kickback schemes, racketeering and money-laundering. Prosecutors
say about $1.8 billion worth of bribe money has been recovered
from offshore accounts in 36 countries.
