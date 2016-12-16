SAO PAULO Dec 16 A former senior executive at Odebrecht SA testified that Brazilian President Michel Temer took part in a 2010 meeting regarding donations to his party in return for deals with state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

The newspaper report, the third in a week tying Temer to a vast corruption scandal that has resulted in senior executives and politicians being jailed, is contributing to a political crisis threatening to derail his austerity agenda.

The former head of Odebrecht's industrial engineering unit, Marcio Faria, gave details of the meeting at Temer's office in Sao Paulo in a proposed plea bargain, Folha reported, without naming sources.

More than 70 Odebrecht executives, including jailed former Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Odebrecht, have been offering testimony as part of a leniency agreement with prosecutors.

Press representatives for Temer and lawyers for Faria did not immediately respond to requests for comment.