SAO PAULO Dec 16 A former senior executive at
Odebrecht SA testified that Brazilian President
Michel Temer took part in a 2010 meeting regarding donations to
his party in return for deals with state oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.
The newspaper report, the third in a week tying Temer to a
vast corruption scandal that has resulted in senior executives
and politicians being jailed, is contributing to a political
crisis threatening to derail his austerity agenda.
The former head of Odebrecht's industrial engineering unit,
Marcio Faria, gave details of the meeting at Temer's office in
Sao Paulo in a proposed plea bargain, Folha reported, without
naming sources.
More than 70 Odebrecht executives, including jailed former
Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Odebrecht, have been offering
testimony as part of a leniency agreement with prosecutors.
Press representatives for Temer and lawyers for Faria did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
