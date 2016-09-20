SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazilian engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht SA may agree to pay up to 900 million
reais ($275 million) in compensation to whistleblowers within
the company to settle a major graft and money-laundering probe,
newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.
Valor reported, citing unnamed sources participating in
legal discussions, that Odebrecht was negotiating average
compensation of 15 million reais for each of the 40 to 60
executives who are testifying and agreeing to leave their
respective industries in a sweeping settlement.
Salvador, Brazil-based Odebrecht, Latin America's largest
engineering conglomerate, is also expected to return some 6
billion reais to public coffers, including those of several
state companies in Brazil, which it allegedly overcharged in a
contract-fixing and political kickback scheme, Valor said.
Odebrecht representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The report underscores expectations that Odebrecht is
nearing a blockbuster settlement as it tries to turn the page on
Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal that has tightened
access to financing and forced asset sales.
Two other engineering giants under investigation,
Construtora Andrade Gutierrez SA and Construtora Camargo Correa
SA, already reached settlements and agreed to a combined 1.8
billion reais in the case, known in Brazil as "Operation Car
Wash."
($1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)