BRASILIA, March 8 The former chief executives of
major Brazilian builders Odebrecht SA and OAS
Empreendimentos SA could strike plea bargain deals with
prosecutors in the Petrobras probe, newspaper O Globo reported
on Tuesday.
Marcelo Odebrecht and Leo Pinheiro are discussing the
possibility of collaborating simultaneously with Brazilian
authorities investigating a bribery scheme that involved
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the newspaper
reported, citing a source close to one of the executives.
Odebrecht has been in jail since July on suspicion of
corruption and Pinheiro is under house arrest. Both could seek
lighter sentences if they agree to a plea bargain deal.
Odebrecht and Pinheiro are some of highest-profile
executives ensnared in the probe, with links to politicians,
mostly from the governing coalition, according to prosecutors.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo last week reported former
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could be named by
Pinheiro in a possible plea bargain testimony. Lula was briefly
detained for questioning on Friday.
Spokeswomen for Odebrecht and OAS did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Plea bargain deals are strictly
confidential until the testimonies are collected by prosecutors
and accepted by a judge.
The strategy has been widely used in the sweeping corruption
investigation that threatens to topple President Dilma Rousseff.
Economists said uncertainty generated by the probe has helped to
deepen Brazil's worst recession in decades.
