By Brad Brooks
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 3 A former Brazilian finance
minister and chief of staff for successive Workers Party (PT)
governments was ordered on Thursday to stand trial on corruption
and money laundering charges in an expanding graft probe around
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Anti-corruption Judge Sergio Moro ruled that prosecutors had
presented sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Antonio
Palocci, a party founder and confidant of two presidents, who
was arrested in late September and has been jailed since.
Investigators allege Palocci conspired with construction
firm Odebrecht SA to pay 128 million reais ($39.5
million) from 2008 to 2013 to the party, politicians and other
officials in exchange for bloated contracts with Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, as the company is known.
Thirteen others will stand trial with Palocci, including
former Odebrecht Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Odebrecht and
powerful political strategist Joao Santana, the main force
behind presidential campaigns for PT and many other Latin
American leaders in recent years.
Odebrecht is already serving a 19-year sentence for a
previous conviction in the Petrobras case, though his penalty is
likely to be reduced if prosecutors reach a long-awaited plea
bargain deal with him and other Odebrecht executives.
Palocci, a trained medical doctor, was instrumental in the
rise of the PT from its earliest days as an outgrowth of
Brazil's labor movement.
After the party reached power in 2003, he was a key player
during the presidencies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma
Rousseff, who was impeached this year for breaking budgetary
rules.
Nearly 200 executives and former politicians have been
charged in the sweeping Petrobras probe and 83 have already been
found guilty. Prosecutors are seeking 38 billion reais ($12
billion) in damages from companies and individuals involved.
Brazil's top prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, is investigating 66
politicians - many sitting lawmakers - for participation in the
scheme.
That number could grow significantly as more of those
charged turn state's witnesses and as investigators work on a
plea-bargain deal with scores of executives from the Odebrecht
construction conglomerate, the main corporate player in the
scheme, according to prosecutors.
($1 = 3.24 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Alan Crosby)