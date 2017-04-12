BRASILIA, April 12 A corruption investigation into dozens of senior lawmakers and a third of Brazilian President Michel Temer's cabinet will not affect a key pension reform vote in Congress, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a phone interview, Meirelles said he continues to expect the reform to be approved in the first half of the year, but acknowledged that a vote in August would not be a problem. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)