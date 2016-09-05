BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 Brazil's federal police launched an operation on Monday to investigate fraud at the pension funds of major state-run companies, carrying out dozens of search and arrest operations in eight states and the federal district of Brasilia, police said in a statement.
The pension funds under investigation are those of state-run banks Caixa and Banco do Brasil, oil company Petrobras and postal service Correios, the police said.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless