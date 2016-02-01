SAO PAULO Feb 1 A Brazilian judge sentenced the
former head of state-run oil company Petrobras' international
division to 12 years and two months in jail for corruption and
money laundering on Monday, part of the country's largest-ever
graft investigation.
Federal judge Sergio Moro said Jorge Zelada had unduly
awarded U.S. company Vantage Drilling a 2009 contract
with Petrobras for the drillship Titanium Explorer in exchange
for bribes stashed in undeclared accounts in Monaco and
Switzerland.
Moro also convicted former Petrobras executive Eduardo Musa
and lobbyist Hamylton Padilha, though their sentences were
reduced because they signed plea agreements.
Prosecutors said together Zelada and Musa took $31 million
in bribes from Padilha and Hsin Chi Su, chief executive of
Taiwanese shipping firm TMT, after Padilha and Su, a Vantage
shareholder, met at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York to
discuss the bribe.
For nearly two years the landmark investigation overseen by
Moro has mostly focused on local engineering firms and
executives accused of price fixing and overcharging Petrobras
for work and then using the extra funds to bribe politicians.
But it has already ensnared some international companies
tied to Petrobras. Prosecutors have counted 285 foreign firms
that have done business with agents who are under investigation,
like Padilha, though they say that does not mean as many firms
are being investigated.
Zelada's lawyer Renato de Moraes said he would appeal the
decision and seek acquittal. Zelada led the international
division for Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, from 2008 to 2012.
Moro said in his decision that Zelada's defense had called
Vantage CEO Paul Bragg as a witness, but said the request was
not granted because the cooperation treaty between Brazil and
the United States only requires compliance with witness requests
when called by the prosecution.
Padilha testified that Bragg did not know about the bribe
payment, Moro said.
Vantage said in July, when Zelada was arrested, it was fully
meeting the terms of the drillship contract and had found no
evidence of improper activity. If Padilha committed any illegal
acts he was not representing the company, it said.
A judge in Rio also convicted Zelada earlier this month of
fraud on a contract awarded to conglomerate Odebrecht SA and
sentenced him to a maximum four years in jail.
