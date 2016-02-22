BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals Inc announces C$2.5 million unit private placement
* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 22 Brazil's federal police have launched another round of search and seizure operations in the nationwide corruption scandal known as "Operation Car Wash", the online version of O Globo newspaper said on Monday.
The paper said police operations were underway in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, without elaborating. The police did not have an immediate comment to make on the report by G1, as the online unit of O Globo is known.
Federal prosecutors began investigating suspected corruption around state-controlled oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA almost two years ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown against alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.