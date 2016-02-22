SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazil's federal police are
conducting a round of raids on Monday related to a corruption
probe into Jõao Santana, the campaigner of President Dilma
Rousseff's two successful presidential bids, TV Globo reported,
without saying how it obtained the information.
Nicknamed the "maker of presidents", Santana, 63, advised
Rousseff, her predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and late
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in his re-election bid in 2012.
According to TV Globo's Bom Dia Brasil news program, some of
the raids were also aimed at Grupo Odebrecht, an engineering
conglomerate linked to the "Operation Car Wash" investigation.
The police did not have an immediate comment.
Immediate efforts to reach Santana and Odebrecht's officials
for comment were unsuccessful.
Dozens of executives and politicians have been arrested or
are under investigation on suspicion of overcharging
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state firms on
contracts and using part of the proceeds to bribe members of
Rousseff's ruling coalition.
