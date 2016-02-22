SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazil's federal police are conducting a round of raids on Monday related to a corruption probe into Jõao Santana, the campaigner of President Dilma Rousseff's two successful presidential bids, TV Globo reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Nicknamed the "maker of presidents", Santana, 63, advised Rousseff, her predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in his re-election bid in 2012.

According to TV Globo's Bom Dia Brasil news program, some of the raids were also aimed at Grupo Odebrecht, an engineering conglomerate linked to the "Operation Car Wash" investigation. The police did not have an immediate comment.

Immediate efforts to reach Santana and Odebrecht's officials for comment were unsuccessful.

Dozens of executives and politicians have been arrested or are under investigation on suspicion of overcharging state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state firms on contracts and using part of the proceeds to bribe members of Rousseff's ruling coalition. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)