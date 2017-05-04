RIO DE JANEIRO May 4 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras still has a lot of work to do to root out
corruption, a top federal prosecutor said on Thursday.
Prosecutor Carlos Lima made the statement during a press
conference detailing the Thursday arrests of executives who
allegedly used a government amnesty program for foreign assets
to bring in money paid to them by construction firms as bribes
in return for winning lucrative contracts.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)