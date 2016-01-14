SAO PAULO Jan 14 Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the
Brazilian state-controlled firm at the center of a massive
corruption investigation, said asset divestments hinged on a
number of undetermined "global and external factors", as
regulators questioned it over the sale of a stake in
petrochemical giant Braskem SA.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Petrobras, as
the company is known, did not confirm whether the sale of a 36.1
percent stake in Braskem was in the offing. Braskem
is the largest Latin American maker of resins.
Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday Petrobras was
exiting Braskem as part of a targeted $15.1 billion in asset
sales this year. At current prices, Petrobras' stake in Braskem
is worth 4.8 billion reais ($1.2 billion), according to Thomson
Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)