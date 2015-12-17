BRASILIA Dec 16 Brazil's federal police carried out an operation on Thursday morning to deepen investigations into Dutch SBM Offshore NV, the world's top oil production ship leaser, and state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to TV Globo.

The federal police were not immediately available to confirm the raids or if there will be any arrests or search and seizure operations. Petrobras and SBM were also not immediately available to comment.

Brazilian prosecutors had accused SBM of paying millions of dollars in bribes between 1995 and 2003 to secure contracts with Petrobras. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)