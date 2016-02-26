* Rig leaser shunned Petrobras proposal made this week
* Filing seen as way to improve Petrobras contract offer
* Sources see some shareholders abstaining from ballot
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Feb 26 Most shareholders in Sete
Brasil Participações SA plan to endorse a proposal for the
ailing rig leaser to seek bankruptcy protection after efforts to
secure a long-term contract with sole client Petróleo Brasileiro
SA failed, four sources familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
Partners holding a combined 95 percent stake in Sete Brasil
through an investment vehicle will hold a conference call at 10
a.m. (1300 GMT) in which they will vote on the creditor
protection plan, said the sources, who requested anonymity to
discuss the issue freely.
Votes equivalent to about 85 percent of Sete Brasil's 12
partners in the FIP Sondas vehicle endorse filing for bankruptcy
protection, said the first source. But some could still abstain
from voting on the plan because of their dual role as lenders
and equity holders, the second and third sources said.
The ballot would give management of Rio de Janeiro-based
Sete Brasil power to decide when and where to file for court
protection, the first source said.
This week, state-controlled Petrobras, as Sete
Brasil's sole client is known, sent a proposal that failed to
assure the rig leaser's survival, the sources said. Under terms
of the proposal, Petrobras would rent 10 rigs for five years,
instead of 19 for 15 years originally, as well as cut lease
rates by one-third.
The fate of Sete Brasil, which Petrobras, pension funds and
other partners created in 2008 to manage the world's biggest
deepwater drilling fleet, with orders of $89 billion, hinges on
Petrobras' willingness to sign a long-term rent contract.
Management of Sete Brasil recommended shunning the proposal, the
sources said.
Sete Brasil did not comment. Petrobras did not have an
immediate comment.
A bankruptcy filing by Sete Brasil is seen as a way to press
Petrobras into signing a more favorable contract for the rig
leaser. Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine and
officials at the company's exploration and production division
are at loggerheads over the Sete Brasil contract, with the
latter wanting a collapse of the rig leaser, the sources added.
In turn, a collapse of Sete Brasil would be devastating not
only for the investors that backed the project, but for dozens
of shipbuilders supplying the company. More than 800,000 local
shipbuilding jobs could be lost, triggering 40 billion reais
($10.1 billion) in losses, industry estimates show.
TUSSLE
Petrobras, which owns 5 percent of Sete Brasil, will not
participate in the vote, the sources said.
The government-backed project began to sour in 2014 when
Petrobras and Sete Brasil became engulfed in a huge corruption
scandal in Brazil. Fallout from the so-called Operation Car Wash
scandal deprived Sete Brasil of long-term financing, forcing
Brazil's top lenders to roll over about 14 billion reais in
loans for the past 1-1/2 years.
Sete Brasil owes about 18 billion reais to banks, a national
workers' severance fund and suppliers.
Members of FIP Sondas include pension funds Previ, Funcef
and Petros, lenders Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Banco
Bradesco SA, and investment firms such as EIG Global
Energy Partners and Luce Venture Capital.
Other Sete Brasil shareholders include Caixa's workers
pension fund, Funcef, and Fundação Valia, the workers' pension
fund of mining company Vale SA. None could be reached
for comment outside working hours.
The tussle has forced BTG Pactual and creditors, which
include Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Bradesco, to write off part
of the value of their investments and loans to Sete Brasil.
This month, Itaú, Bradesco, Banco Santander
Brasil SA and state lenders Caixa Econômica Federal
and Banco do Brasil SA agreed to renew
almost 15 billion reais' worth of standstill loans until May in
exchange for access to 4.3 billion reais in collateral at
government-backed naval fund CDFMM, sources said last week.
($1 = 3.9546 Brazilian reais)
