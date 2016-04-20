(Recasts; adds details on decision, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 20 Shareholders in Sete Brasil
Participações SA voted on Wednesday to allow the ailing rig
lessor to seek bankruptcy protection after efforts to secure a
long-term contract with state-controlled oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA failed.
Petrobras, as Sete Brasil's sole client is known,
confirmed the decision through a spokesperson. A source familiar
with the decision told Reuters that partners holding more than
90 percent of Sete Brasil approved the plan, without detailing a
timetable or a strategy to do so.
The approval of the creditor protection plan was possible
after pension fund Petros, which has 18 percent of Sete Brasil,
agreed to back the plan after opposing it for months, said the
source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the issue.
Support from a minimum 85 percent of Sete Brasil's 12 partners
were necessary to pass the plan.
The fate of Sete Brasil, which was created in 2008 to manage
the world's biggest deepwater drilling fleet, hinged on
Petrobras' willingness to sign a long-term rent contract. Sete
Brasil's pursuit of an in-court reorganization could force
Petrobras to compensate shareholders, creditors and suppliers of
the rig lessor for refusing to sign the contract, lawyers have
said.
A collapse of Sete Brasil would be devastating not only for
the investors that backed the project, but for dozens of
shipbuilders supplying the company. More than 800,000 local
shipbuilding jobs could be lost, triggering 40 billion reais
($11.3 billion) in losses, industry estimates show.
The ballot gives management of Rio de Janeiro-based Sete
Brasil power to decide when and where to file for court
protection, which shareholders in the rig lessor saw as the only
way to press Petrobras into signing a favorable contract. Sete
Brasil declined to comment.
Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine and
officials at the company's exploration and production division
remain at loggerheads over the contract, with the latter seeking
a collapse of the rig leaser, the source added.
($1 = 3.5277 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Marcelo Teixeira and
Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; editing by Andrew Hay)