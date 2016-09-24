(Adds details)
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's Supreme Court on
Friday approved a preliminary investigation into plea bargain
deal allegations from former Transpetro head Sergio Machado that
President Michel Temer had solicited campaign donations in 2012
that had illicit origin.
Brazil Supreme Court Judge Teori Zavascki approved the
probe that also cites Senate President Renan Calheiros, among
others, the court said.
Transpetro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras, the
state-controlled oil company ensnared in Brazil's largest ever
corruption scandal.
Brazil's Supreme Court revealed in June that parts of
Machado's plea bargain testimony alleges that the campaign
contribution requested by Temer was made legally by engineering
group Queiroz Galvao but resulted from a kickback on contracts
with Petrobras.
Temer has denied ever having requested any donations to Sao
Paulo's 2012 mayoral campaign run by Gabriel Chalita, then a
member of Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB).
His press office said would not comment on Friday.
Prosecutors in charge of the preliminary investigation will
decide, based on what they find, if they will press charges
against Temer and the other politicians cited in the probe.
Temer was formally sworn in as Brazil's President three
weeks ago after months of political turmoil that led to the
impeachment of his leftist predecessor Dilma Rousseff.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)