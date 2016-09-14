SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian prosecutors on
Wednesday denounced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
as the 'general' in command of a vast corruption scheme at state
oil company Petrobras aimed at keeping his leftist
Workers Party in power.
Public Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol told a news conference
that the Petrobras scheme caused an estimated 42 billion real
($12.6 billion) in losses. Lula's lawyers said in a statement
that he strongly denied the allegations and would fight the
charges.
($1 = 3.3405 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)