BRASILIA May 30 Hundreds of employees of
Brazil's anti-corruption Ministry of Transparency marched to the
presidential palace on Monday to demand the removal of the
minister appointed 18 days ago by interim President Michel
Temer.
The demonstration against Minister Fabiano Silveira was
prompted by a leaked recording of a conversation three months
before he was appointed in which he was heard criticizing
prosecutors in the Petrobras graft investigation.
The head of the employees' union, Rudinei Marques, said
almost all the 1,000 employees of the ministry joined the march,
and 250 employees with management positions had left their posts
and would not resume their duties until Silveira was gone.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Brad
Haynes)