BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil's federal police on
Thursday raided the offices of at least 12 builders to seek
evidence of a cartel handling railway projects, antitrust
watchdog Cade said.
Cade did not specify where the raids were conducted but said
police suspected some of Brazil's largest construction
companies, including Odebrecht SA, OAS SA and Andrade Gutierrez
SA, were active members of the cartel. All have been linked to
corruption at oil projects.
The probe, which started in February, is based on testimony
from plea and leniency deals with construction firm Camargo
Correa SA, one of the targets of an investigation into
price-fixing at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
A spokeswoman for Andrade Gutierrez said the company would
continue to collaborate with investigations. OAS and Odebrecht
declined to comment. Representatives of Camargo Correa did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to Cade, the railway cartel was active since 2000
and might have involved up to 37 companies. The agency said
there were strong signs that the builders colluded to raise the
price of key projects such as the North-South railway, a
long-delayed project that would ease shipments of corn and
soybeans.
Police said in February that Camargo Correa admitted to
bribing the former president of state-run Valec, which was
responsible for building the railways.
The confession was part of a settlement with prosecutors
last year in which it agreed to pay more than 800 million reais
($247.66 million) in fines and indemnities.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's largest engineering firms
have been jailed for colluding to overcharge Petrobras and using
the proceeds to bribe the oil company's executives and
politicians, many of whom are part of interim President Michel
Temer's coalition.
The North-South railway, a 1,550-kilometer (963-mile) set of
tracks stretching from the interior state of Goias to the
coastal state of Maranhão, was started in the 1980s and is not
yet entirely operational.
The Temer administration plans to grant a northern stretch
of the railroad, between Barcarena and Itaqui, to a private
operator, Transport Minister Mauricio Quintella said on Tuesday.
