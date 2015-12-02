BRASILIA Dec 2 The speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday he had
accepted the opposition's motion to open impeachment proceedings
against President Dilma Rousseff.
Opposition parties seeking to unseat Rousseff filed the
request in September. They accuse the unpopular president of
violating Brazil's fiscal laws and manipulating government
finances to benefit her reelection last year.
A special committee with members from all parties will
decide on the merits of the request, which then needs
two-thirds, or 342, of the votes of the chamber to suspend the
president's pending a 90-day trial by the Senate.
