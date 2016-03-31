(Adds Safra comments, paragraphs 3,7)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazilian prosecutors charged
Joseph Safra, ranked as the world's richest banker, in
connection with an alleged scheme to pay bribes to government
officials in return for waiving up to $500 million in corporate
tax debts, the prosecutors' office said in a statement on
Thursday.
Prosecutors accused Safra of corruption for the suspected
plan to pay 15.3 million reais ($4.2 million) in bribes to tax
officials in 2014, based on tapped phone calls between a Safra
executive, João Inácio Puga, and tax agency officials.
A spokesman for Safra said the charges were unfounded, and
there was no just cause for the legal proceedings.
Safra, the majority owner of the Brazilian bank Banco Safra
SA, was not directly involved in the negotiations on
the bribery plan, prosecutors said.
However, they added the phone conversations show that Puga
reported to Safra on the alleged negotiations on bribing tax
officials to reduce tax debts of 1.8 billion reais.
"He (Puga) limited himself to negotiating, interacting with
the other people under investigation," the prosecutors said of
the alleged scheme. "But the decisions were taken by (what Puga
called as) the 'staff', that is, Grupo Safra's majority
shareholder and president, Joseph Y. Safra. Therefore, Puga was
Joseph's agent."
In an emailed messge, the Safra spokesman noted that the
Safra subsidiary cited by prosecutors, JS Administradora,
offered no benefit to any government official. He added JS
Administradora did not receive any benefit from the tax agency.
The charges filed are a follow-up of a broader police
inquiry, known as "Operation Zealots," into kickbacks by
companies through lobbyists. Dozens of other Brazilian firms,
including steelmaker Gerdau SA, have also been under
investigation for suspected kickbacks.
Joseph Safra and his family control the São Paulo-based bank
as part of a vast banking and financial conglomerate that
operates in 19 countries. Forbes Magazine ranks Joseph Safra as
the world's richest banker, with a fortune of about $18 billion.
In addition to "Operation Zealots," Brazil for the past two
years has been gripped by the far-reaching corruption probe
around state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, and major engineering conglomerates.
($1 = 3.5931 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)