(Adds Petrobras securities filing)

SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazil's federal prosecutors and state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said they signed a leniency deal on Friday with Netherlands shipleasing firm SBM Offshore NV aimed at obtaining more evidence in the South American country's widest-ever corruption probe.

SBM, which has been accused of paying bribes to executives of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA from 1996 to 2012, will be immune to new lawsuits concerning the case, the federal prosecutors' office for Parana state, which is conducting the probe, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will receive $328.2 million in compensation from SBM, including part of a fine to the government and discounts in current contract payments, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

SBM will pay a $163 million fine, of which Petrobras will receive $149.2 million. SBM's current contracts with Petrobras will be reduced by a total of $179 million, the statement said.

SBM will be allowed to bid for new Petrobras contracts.

The remainder of the fine, $13.6 million, will be used by government enforcement agencies to prevent corruption, the federal prosecutors' office said. The leniency deal also involves the federal transparency ministry. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)