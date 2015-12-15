UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's Lower House will investigate Speaker Eduardo Cunha for lying about Swiss bank accounts, its ethics committee decided on Tuesday, handing a big blow to President Dilma Rousseff's main foe, who launched impeachment proceedings against her on Dec. 2.
The once-powerful speaker is fighting for political survival in the face of calls for his ouster and multiple investigations for taking bribes, the latest accusation involving an alleged 45-million-real bribe from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual .
Brazilian police raided Cunha's home on Tuesday as part of a massive corruption investigation into alleged bribes for contracts at state-run oil company Petrobras.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
