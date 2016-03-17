ZURICH, March 17 Swiss authorities plan to
return $70 million more in funds frozen amid an investigation
into suspected corruption at Brazilian group Petrobras, Attorney
General Michael Lauber's office said after he met Brazilian
counterpart Rodrigo Janot.
Swiss federal prosecutors have received reports of around
340 suspicious banking relations in relation to the Petrobras
probe and since 2014 have opened around 60 investigations into
suspected money laundering or bribery.
Around $800 million of assets held in Switzerland have been
frozen so far. A year ago $120 million worth of these assets
were unblocked with the consent of account holders with the aim
of returning the money to parties who incurred losses, the
Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Thursday.
