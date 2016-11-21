BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into an employee of commodities group Trafigura as part of a wider investigation into suspected corruption at Brazilian group Petrobras, the Office of the Attorney General said on Monday.
It did not name the suspect. A Trafigura spokeswoman said: "Trafigura has not been approached by the Swiss authorities in relation to these allegations." She declined to comment further. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Julia Payne; editing by Andrew Roche)
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.
* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016