BRASILIA, July 7 Brazilian police detained an
official with the federal tax appeals unit for demanding bribes
to help lender Itau Unibanco in an ongoing case, the
bank said on Thursday.
CARF, a unit within the Finance Ministry that hears appeals
on tax disputes, has been at the heart of a police
investigation, known as "Operation Zealots," into kickbacks by
companies to officials and lobbyists to get favorable decisions.
The federal police confirmed the detention, which was not
linked to a broader corruption investigation. In a statement,
the police said they were tipped by a private company that the
official, who was not identified, had asked for benefits to help
influence a case.
Itau, the country's largest private lender, said in a
statement it reported to authorities the misconduct of the CARF
official who demanded a bribe in exchange for helping the lender
in an ongoing case.
