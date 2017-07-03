Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
BRASILIA, July 3 Brazilian police on Monday arrested former minister Geddel Vieira Lima as part of an investigation into loans that state bank Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate companies between 2011 and 2013, the prosecutor-general's office said.
In a statement on Monday the prosecutor-general's office accused Vieira Lima of acting to obstruct the investigations.
Vieira Lima was in charge of President Michel Temer's relations with congress.
An attorney for Vieira Lima did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks and Bruno Federowski)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.