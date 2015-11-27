WRAPUP-After Australian cyclone, coking coal spikes as China chases U.S. supplies
* Cyclone takes out 2.5 mln tonnes thermal coal - Noble (Updates with new prices, China's return to market, fresh comment, graphics)
SAO PAULO Nov 27 Engineering group Andrade Gutierrez has agreed with Brazil's prosecutor-general and other investigators to confess to paying bribes for contracts relating to the World Cup and state-run companies Petrobras and Eletrobras, according to a report Friday by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
Andrade Gutierrez agreed to pay a fine of 1 billion reais ($270 million) as part of an agreement covering the company and its executives, the paper said, without giving details on how it obtained the information.
Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 3.75 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Cyclone takes out 2.5 mln tonnes thermal coal - Noble (Updates with new prices, China's return to market, fresh comment, graphics)
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
CARACAS, April 4 Venezuelan security forces quelled masked protesters with tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray in Caracas on Tuesday after blocking an opposition rally against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.