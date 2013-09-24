(Corrects name of joint venture to Raizen in third paragraph)

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Some 310,000 tonnes of Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA Indústria e Comerci's cane crush has been hurt by frost this season, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"We had one mill that was hurt by the frost - 10 percent of its output was affected, so of our total 62 million tonne crush, about 0.5 percent was affected," Cosan Chief Executive Officer Marco Lutz told Reuters on the sidelines of Cosan day, an event with investors in Sao Paulo.

Cosan, which controls the world's biggest sugarcane processor, Raizen SA, jointly with Royal Dutch Shell Plc , crushed 56.2 million tonnes of cane a year ago. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)