SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazilian energy and
transportation group Cosan SA Industria e Comercio
has no plans to part ways with Royal Dutch Shell on their Raízen
joint venture, the world's largest cane processor, Cosan
Chairman Rubens Ometto said on Thursday.
Asked by Reuters to comment on a local newspaper report that
Shell, the oil major, would exercise a contractual
option to buy out Cosan's stake in Raízen, Ometto said the story
was completely unfounded.
Brazilian financial publication Valor Econômico reported
earlier this week that some changes in the managing group at
Raízen have been made in recent days in preparation for Shell to
take full control of the 50-50 joint venture formed in 2011.
Raízen put together Cosan's sugar and ethanol operations and
Shell's fuels distribution business in Brazil.
"We have a fantastic partnership with Shell. We are very
happy, Shell is happy, nothing is going to change in the current
structure," said Ometto, who has engineered a flurry of
acquisitions in the last decade in sugar, biofuels, gas
distribution and transportation.
Besides the 50 percent share in Raízen, Cosan controls
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas, Brazil's
largest natural gas distributor, and Rumo Logística Operadora
Multimodal SA, one of the largest rail companies in
Latin America.
According to Ometto, Cosan and Shell are working on changes
to their original contract to modify the buyout clauses.
"The contractual option that would allow Shell to have 100
percent of Raízen is being undone," he said.
"When you marry with someone you need to have a way out.
That was foreseen in the original contract. But now we already
know each other, we are getting along well together, so these
protection clauses are no longer necessary", Ometto said.
Shell declined to comment on the matter.
Ometto said management changes at Raízen are normal and will
continue when necessary, but they are not related to eventual
ownership issues.
Raízen's chief operating officer, Pedro Mizutani, left that
job recently. Ometto said Mizutani will take a more strategic
position in the company, due to his extensive knowledge of the
Brazilian sugar and ethanol business.
