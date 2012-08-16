BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
BRASILIA Aug 16 Brazil's biosecurity regulator CTNBio approved use of a genetically modified cotton seed produced by Monsanto Co, which offers pest resistance properties and is tolerant of the weed killer glyphosate, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The variety, known as Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex, can resist insects in the lepidoptera category, which includes moths and butterflies such as armyworm, which is known to attack cotton plantations in Brazil.
The seed was approved for use in the United States and a number of other countries between 2005-07.
